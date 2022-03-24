Cusat inks pact with Russian varsity
KOCHI
Cochin University of Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Marine Technical University (SMTU), St. Petersburg, Russia, for academic collaboration.
The five-year MoU between Cusat’s Ship Technology Department and SMTU, was signed by Dr. Meera V., Registrar of Cusat, and Kirill Rodestenski, SMTU International Vice Rector.
The agreement intends a collaboration between teachers and students on mutual exchange, integrated research activities, exchange of learning materials and knowledge. It will cover international conferences, seminars, webinars and short-term training programmes for students in the areas of shipbuilding and marine technology, according to a release.
