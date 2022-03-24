Kochi

Cusat inks pact with Russian varsity

KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Marine Technical University (SMTU), St. Petersburg, Russia, for academic collaboration.

The five-year MoU between Cusat’s Ship Technology Department and SMTU, was signed by Dr. Meera V., Registrar of Cusat, and Kirill Rodestenski, SMTU International Vice Rector.

The agreement intends a collaboration between teachers and students on mutual exchange, integrated research activities, exchange of learning materials and knowledge. It will cover international conferences, seminars, webinars and short-term training programmes for students in the areas of shipbuilding and marine technology, according to a release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2022 9:47:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cusat-inks-pact-with-russian-varsity/article65255641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY