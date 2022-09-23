Cusat inks MoU with French varsity for student recruitment and scientific collaborations

Memorandum focuses on exchange of researchers, faculty members and students, joint research ventures, and curriculum development

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 23, 2022 19:12 IST

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Université Gustave Eiffel, France, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote double degrees, course pooling, and partnership agreements for student recruitment and scientific collaborations. 

Prof. Sylvie Chevrier, Professor of Management and deputy vice-president International, Prof. Jean-Marc Laheurte, Director of Electronics, Communication Systems and Microsystems Laboratory (ESYCOM) and International vice president (Asia Middle East) at the university, and Dr. V. Meera, Registrar, Cusat, signed the MoU in the presence of deans and heads of departments, according to an official release.

The MoU focuses on exchange of researchers, faculty members and students, transfer of students, exchange of scholarly and pedagogical materials, joint research ventures, training of technical assistants, and curriculum development. The visiting team expressed interest in collaborating with the university’s research activities in mathematics, computer science, electronics, applied physics, and management studies.

The French delegation also visited various departments and interacted with researchers and faculty members. The French government awards over 500 merit-based scholarships for excellence worth over ₹12 crore every year to students from all fields and subjects at bachelor’s, master’s and PhD levels. More than 150 scholarship programmes are at present available for Indian students alone, said the release.

