Cusat inks deal with ISRO lab for research collaboration

The department of physics at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), a key wing of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru, have inked a deal for research collaboration.
A Letter of Intent on the responsibilities of the two institutions was signed between teams led by Cusat Registrar Dr. Meera V. and LEOS-ISRO Director Dr. K.V. Sriram.
Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), an instrument for planetary surface chemistry, was developed in recent times at LEOS with the objective of obtaining qualitative and quantitative analytical information from multi-element samples. The LIBS instrument was one of the payloads in India’s prestigious moon mission Chandrayaan-2, and it will be deployed in the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission too.
The applied optic division of the department of physics, Cusat, has been engaged in similar research. In this collaboration, LEOS will provide qualitatively analysed spectra and data sets to Cusat team for abundance estimation of elements using newly evolved approaches. The team is lead by Dr. Anoop K.K., an assistant professor in the department of physics.
