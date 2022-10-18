Cusat improves its NAAC rating to ‘A+’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 18, 2022 20:22 IST

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been awarded ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The result of the re-accreditation process was declared on Tuesday. A peer team of the NAAC had visited the campus from October 12 to 14. The university has improved its score to 3.39 out of 4 from the 3.09 score and 'A' grade earned in 2016, according to an official communication.

Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan said the A+ grade was achieved through the collective efforts of staff and students of the university. The varsity had won 41st rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education. It had also won the Chancellor's award for the best university thrice.

