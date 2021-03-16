Cusat, ICSI sign deal for academic collaboration

KOCHI

16 March 2021 00:31 IST

MoU enables exchange of faculty members, scholarship for top three students

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cochin University of Science and Technology for academic collaboration in which three top students from the School of Legal Studies of the University will be bestowed with the ICSI Signature Gold Award to enable them to pursue a course offered by the institute free of cost.

The MoU also enables the exchange of faculty members between the university and ICSI and enable them to attend national and international seminars organised under the aegis of both the institutions, said C.S. Nagendra D. Rao, president of the institute, here at a press conference. ICSI students will have the opportunity also to utilise the Cusat library.

The ICSI has a total of 135 study centres in Kerala. There are five chapters across the State and five exam centres. There are also 354 members in Kochi. Across the State, the membership is 834, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The institute has signed MoUs with several Indian Institutes of Management and is will soon sign an MoU with IIM, Kozhikode.

The ICSI president said that academic collaboration with renowned universities in the country and abroad and other institutions had been one of the important missions pursued by the institute as part of offering diversified opportunities for students.

Mr. Rao said that an MoU had been signed with the Science Olympiad Foundation for conducting International Commerce Olympiad.

The ICSI has developed a series of digital, online and offline programmes and courses to enhance the professional competence and the personal well-being of practising students and those aspiring to join the profession. The offering included short-term and long-term courses.

With the objective of promoting and developing the company secretary profession across the globe, the ICSI set up its overseas centres in London in August 2020 and Singapore in December 2020. The centres would augment professional opportunities for ICSI members and facilitate practical training for students and assist the ICSI in conducting examinations in these countries, said a handout issued by the institute.