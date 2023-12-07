Cusat grant for start-ups

December 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology-TBI under Cusatech Foundation has launched Cusat RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) Startup Fund 2024 to help product-oriented start-ups to grow and promote innovation under the varsity’s mentorship.

The grant is open for start-ups that already have a product in the market or are ready with a prototype and want to take the product to the market. The maximum grant amount will be ₹10 lakh for a start-up. Start-ups incubated anywhere in India are eligible to apply for the grant on or before December 15, according to a release. More details can be had from https://cittic.cusat.ac.in/?page_id=4910.

