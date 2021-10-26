Kochi

Cusat grant for start-up ventures

Cochin University of Science and Technology-Technology Business Incubator under the Cusat Tech Foundation will provide about ₹50 lakh under its Cusat RUSA start-up fund 2021 to encourage quality product-oriented startup ventures.

The idea is to bring such start-ups to Cusat-TBI and to promote new and innovative ideas. External start-ups can also apply. The application form and the guidelines can also be downloaded from https://cittic.cusat.ac.in/?

The scheme is designed as a non-refundable grant sponsored by Cusat Tech Foundation and is implemented through its TBI hub. The objective of this grant is to invite start-up enthusiasts across India, who may or may not have a connection with Cusat currently, to set up or start an additional unit and run university-connected start-up companies leveraging on the expertise of the university.


