Cusat graduates beat COVID blues

KOCHI

04 September 2020 23:56 IST

A Dutch shipyard operating in the UAE has hired three naval architecture and shipbuilding graduates of the Department of Ship Technology of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) with an annual salary package of over ₹15 lakh each. K. Sivaprasad, placement advisor, said about 80% of students who graduated had got placement despite the scourge of the pandemic threatening to hamper their employment prospects.

“The offer from the Dutch company Albwardy Damen stands as a special recognition for the department, especially when the international industrial sector is struggling under the pandemic,” said Mr. Sivaprasad

Mathiazhagan, Head, DoST, said that the department had made its strong presence in the global maritime domain with this international placement record.

