Cusat girl students can now claim menstruation benefits, university to provide additional condonation of attendance

January 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Girl students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) can now claim “menstruation benefits” in the form of additional “condonation of shortage of attendance.”

The university has issued an order allowing the girls to claim an additional condonation of 2% of the attendance in each semester. Usually, only students who have 75% attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester exam.

Those falling short of the required attendance need to submit applications seeking permission for condonation and produce medical certificates to justify their absence from the classes on medical grounds. Once their applications are approved by the Vice-Chancellor, the students will have to remit a special fee for condonation.

New norm

Girl students need not follow these formalities to claim the additional 2% condonation of attendance. The university decision has thus lowered the eligible attendance to 73% for every semester. The decision will be placed before the Academic Council for approval, said university officials.

Though the students had demanded 24 days leave a year with two days leave each in every menstrual cycle, the university could not accept the suggestion as there was no such policy decision by the government. However, the university decided to allow additional benefits to the girl students, officials said.

The Cusat students’ union had earlier raised the demand before the university authorities, said Namitha George, chairperson of the union. The union will also take up the issue with the State Minister for Higher Education for extending the benefit to girl students of other educational institutions, she said.

The KSU Cusat unit had also approached the university with the demand.

Welcoming the decision, Poornima Narayan, a member of the Gender Council, Kerala, said the benefit shall be extended to all educational institutions, including schools.

Schoolchildren are often forced to skip classes due to health issues associated with menstrual cycle. The decision to give additional condonation in attendance and other benefits shall be institutionalised and part of the gender justice policy of the State said, Ms. Narayan.