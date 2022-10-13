Cusat gets patent for invention

The electromagnetic interference flexible shield could be used in high-frequency electronic devices to protect its components from incoming radiation

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 13, 2022 20:48 IST

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been granted patent for the invention of free-standing polymer composite film for electromagnetic interference shielding.

The patent was granted to Dr. M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, University of Calicut and former Professor and Head, Department of Physics at Cusat, and Dr. Jasna M., MSCA Post-doctoral fellow, University of Oulu, Finland.

The invention is directed to an electromagnetic interference shielding composite and a free-standing film produced thereof. The composite is lightweight, flexible, economic, and easy to process than metal-based ones, according to an official release.

The high-performance electromagnetic interference flexible shield could be used in high-frequency electronic devices to protect its components from incoming radiation. This light weight and flexible electromagnetic interference shield can be used in radar applications and wireless communications to provide shielding from unwanted signals, it said.

