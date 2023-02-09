Cusat gets patent for developing tech for Parkinson’s disease treatment

February 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Indian patent IN 419378 was awarded to the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for developing a technology and growth media formulation to differentiate blood cells into dopaminergic neurons. Baby Chakrapani, director of the Centre for Neuroscience, and research student Prabha Prakash achieved the feat, said a press release here.

The patent filing was facilitated by the IPR Facilitation Cell at the Inter University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS), Cusat. The patent was granted within a period of eight months from the date of filing. According to the method of the present invention, approximately 90% of peripheral blood mononuclear cells can be converted into dopaminergic neurons. Cells developed in this way could be the most effective transplantation/regenerative therapy for Parkinson’s disease, which results from the loss of dopaminergic cells.

Because these cells can be extracted from the blood of the Parkinson’s patient itself, tissue rejection with normal transplantation therapy does not occur. This increases the efficacy of the treatment and reduces the cost associated with the transplantation treatment, the communication added.

ADVERTISEMENT