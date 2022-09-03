Cusat gets ₹20 crore for setting up translational research centre

The State government has allotted ₹20 crore to the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) as assistance under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for setting up a Centre for Translational Research.

The proposed centre and incubation centre will play a major role in translating the fruits of academic research in the university to products and services beneficial to society, according to an official release. Translational research will be done in five domains that include bio and life sciences, material sciences, sensor technology, electronic product design, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the first phase.

The 30,000-sq. ft building will be equipped with common amenities and a start-up space. In the second phase, a 50,000-sq. ft building will provide translational facilities in the domains of agritech, fintech, transportation and mobility, medical technology, and climate studies. The centre is expected to be financially self-sustaining within three years of its launch.

The government had earmarked ₹20 crore each for various universities to set up centres for translational research in its budget for 2022-23.