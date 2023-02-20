HamberMenu
CUSAT: Feb. 26 is last date for submission of applications for CAT 2023

February 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The last date for submitting applications for the Common Admission Test (CAT-2023) for admission to various academic programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology for the academic year 2023 is February 26.

Applications can be submitted with a late fee up to March 6. Applications for MBA can be submitted up to February 26 without fine and up to March 6 with a late fee. The deadline for registration to M.Tech is till April 8 (without fine) and PhD and Diploma programmes is till April 17. UG and PG admit cards can be downloaded from April 18.

Computer Based Test (CBT) test will be on April 29, 30, and May 1. More details are available on the website https://admissions.cusat.ac.in/, according to a release.

