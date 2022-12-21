Cusat faculty member selected for aquatic vaccine development research

December 21, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

A faculty member of the Department of Marine Biology, Microbiology and Biochemistry at the School of Marine Sciences at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been chosen to participate in an international aquatic vaccine development project.

Dr. Punnadath Preetham, Associate Professor, was selected as a lead applicant with BactiVac International Pump-Priming grants for the project ‘Genomic and proteomic profiling of Streptococcus agalactiae serotypes Ia, Ib and III to reveal novel surface antigens as cross protective vaccine candidate’.

The research initiative is in collaboration with Moredun Research Institute, Scotland, UK, and Nord University, Norway, with an initial grant offer of £50,000 for one year. It will be carried out at Cusat along with training visits to the partner countries and knowledge dissemination workshops for fish farmers and stakeholders in India.

Dr. Preethan said the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted the importance of vaccination and the need for continued development of vaccines. The project went through a highly competitive selection criteria among global applications and allowed novel approaches to deal with the identified challenge to be formulated, he said.

