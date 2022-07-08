Cusat expanding its start-up ecosystem

Varsity has incubated about 120 companies since 2016

The start-up ecosystem at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is growing and the campus has incubated around 120 companies since 2016.

Nearly 60 companies are currently in the incubation stage at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) named Centre for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Industrial Collaboration (CITTIC). Of the 60 start-ups, 40 are product-based. Fifteen of them have gone commercial. The young entrepreneurs attached to the facility have been able to generate over 300 employment opportunities, according to official estimates.

“The nearly 60 start-ups in incubation stage are being run by students, alumni of the varsity, and professionals from various domains, including electronics, marine science, polymer, biotechnology, and ship technology. Several start-ups incubated at our TBI had won start-up grants from Nidhi Prayas scheme, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, Kerala Startup Mission, and Maker Village,” said Sam Thomas, professor and Dean, School of Management Studies, and Director of CITTIC.

The TBI is functioning under the guidance of Cusatech Foundation, a public limited company set up by the varsity. A special purpose vehicle, the initiative is entrusted with the implementation of Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 programme. “Over 30 start-ups working in areas like electronic hardware, biotechnology, marine science, and software applications have received support under the scheme,” said P.G Sankaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor and director of Cusatech Foundation.

The authorities are encouraging product-oriented start-up ventures through Central funding. Start-up enthusiasts across the country, who may or may not have a connection with the varsity currently, can set up or start an additional unit and run university-connected start-up companies leveraging the expertise of the university.

The varsity had also launched its ‘Faculty Startup and Entrepreneurship Policy’, allowing teachers to set up their own technology ventures while being in service. Teachers can launch their start-ups in their respective research areas. The initiative envisages converting their research outcome into useful services benefitting society.