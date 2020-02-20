Cusat develops nanogenerator of electricity

A demonstration of the triboelectric nanogenerator at the Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices at Cusat.

20 February 2020 00:23 IST

Varsity plans to begin start-up venture aimed at developing devices using technology

Nanotechnology researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have developed a triboelectric nanogenerator that can generate electricity from simple body movements such as walking and running. Triboelectric nanogenrator converts small scale displacements, vibration energy, rotational energy, and sound energy directly to electrical energy.

“We have developed a novel triboelectric material based on the composites of a rubber-like polymer with nanomaterials that can harvest static electrical energy generated from vibrations, body movements, and frictional impulses etc or by a simple touch,” said Honey John, Head of Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Director of the Nano Energy and Device Group of the Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices (IUCND), which developed the product.

Stating that a lot of energy that was burned up during walking, running and physical exercises could be effectively converted into electricity, Dr. John claimed that this approach of generating electricity from the finger-tip could be a solution to the development of self-powered devices. “The material has prolonged ability to provide electricity for wearable devices and body implanted sensors for medical research. The future plan of Nanoenergy and Device Group at the varsity is to develop self-powered tiny sensors and transistors which can function at very low currents using these cost-effective nanogenerators,” she said. Researchers said that the material was developed using eco-friendly and cost-effective raw materials and its large scale production was simple and economical. A scaled-up model of the product could light up 100 LED bulbs, charge a smart phone and power calculators and digital watches.

“We have demonstrated how the human body movements such as walking, stepping, and even the pulses of the blood vessels can be used to harvest electricity. When connected to a battery, it can store energy and can be used for charging portable devices. Further, this invention can lead to the development of security and biomedical sensors, wearable devices etc,” they said.

Dr. John said that applications for three patents had been filed based on this technology. The next step was to begin a start-up venture at the varsity aimed at developing devices using this technology.