Cusat clash: internal inquiry, disciplinary action to be taken on the basis of police cases

Varsity to submit a complaint before the Kalamassery police on incidents at Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Internal inquiry and disciplinary action, if any, against students involved in the violent clashes on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on Wednesday will be taken on the basis of cases slapped by the Kalamassery police against the accused.

The varsity will submit a detailed complaint before the Kalamassery police on incidents at the Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students, including damage caused to the varsity’s property. A room at the hostel was set on fire during the clashes between the hostel residents and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists.

While the SFI had alleged that the hostel residents affiliated to the Muslim Students’ Federation and Fraternity Movement had set the room on fire, the residents claimed that it was done by SFI activists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the clashes “unfortunate”, the varsity authorities said they had requested the police to step up vigil and deployment on the campus, especially in front of hostels. Hostel wardens have also been directed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated a meet of Cochin University Employees’ Union on Thursday morning, accused the SFI of unleashing violence on the campus. He alleged that the police had failed to initiate action against SFI activists who were involved in the clash, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app