Cusat clash: internal inquiry, disciplinary action to be taken on the basis of police cases

Internal inquiry and disciplinary action, if any, against students involved in the violent clashes on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on Wednesday will be taken on the basis of cases slapped by the Kalamassery police against the accused.

The varsity will submit a detailed complaint before the Kalamassery police on incidents at the Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students, including damage caused to the varsity’s property. A room at the hostel was set on fire during the clashes between the hostel residents and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists.

While the SFI had alleged that the hostel residents affiliated to the Muslim Students’ Federation and Fraternity Movement had set the room on fire, the residents claimed that it was done by SFI activists.

Terming the clashes “unfortunate”, the varsity authorities said they had requested the police to step up vigil and deployment on the campus, especially in front of hostels. Hostel wardens have also been directed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated a meet of Cochin University Employees’ Union on Thursday morning, accused the SFI of unleashing violence on the campus. He alleged that the police had failed to initiate action against SFI activists who were involved in the clash, he said.