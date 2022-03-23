CUSAT: CAT for PG programmes on May
The Common Admission Test (CAP) for admission to the postgraduate programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for 2022-23 will be held on May 14 and 15.
The date for the common admission test for undergraduate programmes will be rescheduled as per the schedule for the CBSE exams, according to an official release
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.