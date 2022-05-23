Cusat campus closed after students fall ill

May 23, 2022 23:30 IST

Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Monday closed its campus and hostels after nearly 50 students, including hostel inmates and day scholars, fell ill and showed symptoms of what seemed like food poisoning and viral fever.

Making matters worse, nine students tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Taking note of the situation, Cusat issued a circular postponing all examinations except those for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. Regular classes will be held online, and the campus will remain closed till May 31.

Besides, all hostels on the campus were directed to cease operations and students asked to vacate with their belongings before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Only final year students will be allowed to stay for exams.

Meanwhile, a team of health officials inspected the university and hostels. While a medical camp was also held, the officials are yet to confirm whether it is a case of mass-food poisoning or fever outbreak. Officials suspect that if it was indeed food poisoning, it could have been caused by food stalls opened in the campus during the fest held over the last three days.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, who also visited the campus, said that there was no need to be panic and that none of the students were critical. She said that while some students had severe diarrhea and vomiting, tell tale symptoms of food poisoning, others had symptoms of viral fever.

Though nine have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials have ruled out the -possibility of an outbreak or formation of a cluster.