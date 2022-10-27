Cusat campus clashes: Kalamassery police book 50 persons

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 27, 2022 23:48 IST

The Kalamassery police have so far booked nearly 50 persons in connection with clashes between SFI activists and residents of Sahara Boys’ Hostel on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on Wednesday.

Though no fresh arrests were made on Thursday, other than the four arrests on the previous day, the police said more arrests were inevitable as and when the accused were traced. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

Among the accused, 25 have been identified, while the remaining 25 can be visually identified. The police, however, have not registered any case for arson though a room used reportedly by SFI activists was allegedly set on fire during the melee. A case will be registered as and when police get a complaint. So far, the police have registered four cases.

Meanwhile, the campus remained peaceful on Thursday thanks to the deployment of the large police contingent.

The clashes on Wednesday followed a strike called by the SFI in protest against a social media post by a faculty member. Later, the stage of clashes was shifted to Sahara hostel, which is at the centre of a longstanding feud between SFI activists and hostel residents.

