Kochi

Cusat Budget proposes hike in fellowships, scholarships

The Budget of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for 2022-23 has proposed a 20% hike in its fellowships and scholarships. A sum of ₹8.82 crore has been allocated for the increase. Other proposals include setting up a translational research centre, increasing hostel facilities, new postdoctoral fellowships, and employment entrepreneurship centres, among other projects, according to an official communication.


