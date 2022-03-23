Cusat Budget proposes hike in fellowships, scholarships
The Budget of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for 2022-23 has proposed a 20% hike in its fellowships and scholarships. A sum of ₹8.82 crore has been allocated for the increase. Other proposals include setting up a translational research centre, increasing hostel facilities, new postdoctoral fellowships, and employment entrepreneurship centres, among other projects, according to an official communication.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.