Cusat blames School of Engineering principal, organising committee for stampede

November 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) authorities on Tuesday placed the blame on the principal of the School of Engineering (SoE) and the organising committee of the techno-fest ‘Dhishna 2023’ for the stampede that resulted in the death of four persons on November 25.

A communication issued by the university alleged that the organising committee led by SoE students failed to officially inform the authorities of the concert by singer Nikita Gandhi at the open-air auditorium. The SoE principal did not mention the scale of the event and failed to inform that it was being attended by celebrity singers, it said.

The release said Cusat had given its nod for conducting the fest in August on condition that it would be held in compliance with the order issued by the varsity on November 28, 2015 based on the guidelines prescribed by the Kerala High Court on October 20, 2015 on how to conduct such events on campuses. Clause 12 of the guidelines had said that musical concerts attended by people from outside should not be conducted on the campus. Moreover, any such event had to be organised under the supervision of teachers, it said.

The communication claimed that the details in the programme notice were handed over to officials of the Special Branch. Necessary security arrangements were also in place. Crowd management at the open air auditorium was done by student volunteers. The presence of varsity security personnel and the police were visible in the visuals aired after the tragedy, it said.