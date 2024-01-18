GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cusat authorities seek explanation from organising committee members of techno-fest

January 18, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) authorities have sought an explanation from faculty members and students in charge of the organisation of the ‘Dhishna’ techno-fest that resulted in the tragic death of four persons, including three students, following a stampede, on November 25.

The explanation has been sought from three faculty members and three students of the School of Engineering, who were part of the organising committee. A Deputy Registrar in the office of the varsity Registrar has also been told to submit an explanation.

They have been told to reply within 15 days based on a report submitted by a sub-committee of the Syndicate, which stated that there were lapses in the conduct of the event. The tragedy occurred a few minutes before the start of a music show by singer Nikita Gandhi at the open-air auditorium on the main campus.

The panel report had blamed the organisers for not anticipating the rush at the music event. The organisers also failed to ensure proper crowd control measures at the entrance of the auditorium, it said. The Deputy Registrar was pulled up after the sub-committee stated that the official failed to submit a proper request to the police to deploy adequate personnel at the venue.

Though the varsity authorities had initially claimed that they had requested the police to provide support, the higher officials in the force had denied it while pointing out that they had not received any official communication from the authorities.

