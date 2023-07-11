Cusat adopts gender-neutral uniform across its campus

July 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Gender-neutral uniforms have become the norm at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

After successfully introducing the gender-neutral dress code at the School of Engineering a few months ago, the university has now made it applicable across all its teaching departments, schools, and centres. However, the colour scheme of uniforms will continue.

With the decision, girls of the engineering course can choose either kurti-pants-overcoat combo or shirt and pants in place of light green kurti, grey pants, and grey overcoat. Boys have to wear light green shirt and grey pants to classes.

Law students shall wear white shirt and black pants on all days except on Wednesdays and Saturdays when they are free to wear clothes of their choice. The earlier dress code for girls was black pants, white kurti, and black overcoat.

Though made applicable across the campus, the dress code will mainly benefit students of School of Engineering, School of Legal Studies, and Master of Computer Applications course as uniforms are insisted upon only in these courses. The policy is expected to cover around 3,500 students.

The university issued the order considering the letters of Namitha George, chairperson of the students’ union, and other student representatives.

“Uniforms were introduced in the early 90s for the young students who joined professional courses like engineering after completing their pre-degree courses in colleges. The idea behind the uniform was to ensure some level of protection for the young students on campus and to create a sense of equality among them. No uniforms are insisted on for students of postgraduate courses,” said Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran.

Earlier, girls in engineering courses were allowed to wear shirts and pants only to labs and workshops. Such restrictions would go with the new dress code, said Mr. Sankaran.

The university had earlier made a significant step by providing menstrual leave for girls, which was later introduced in universities across the State.