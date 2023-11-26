Cusat accident victim laid to rest

November 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of Athul Thampi, a second year student in the civil engineering division of the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), who was killed in the stampede on the varsity’s Kalamassery campus on Saturday, was laid to rest at St. John’s Orthodox Church, Vadakara, near Koothattukulam, on Sunday. Athul is the son of K.M. Thampi and Lily of Kochuparayil House, Kizhakombu.

Sara Thomas, a second year student in the electronics and communication division of the School of Engineering, who died in the accident, will be laid to rest on Monday at Puthuppady, near Kozhikode. She is the daughter of Thomas Scaria and Kochurani Sebastian of Vayalappallil, Puthuppady.

Ann Rifta Roy, who died in the accident, is a second year student in the electronics and communication division of the School of Engineering. Her body will be kept at the Paravur taluk hospital till her mother returns from Italy. She is the daughter of Roy K.G. and Sindhu of Konath House, Gothuruth, North Paravur.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and R. Bindu, Chief Secretary V. Venu, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, Principal Secretary for Higher Education Ishita Roy, and Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran were among those who paid their last respects to the deceased when the bodies were brought to the Cusat campus.

