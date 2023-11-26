ADVERTISEMENT

CUSAT accident claims the life of a budding Chavittunatakam artiste

November 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ann Rifta

The death of Ann Rifta Roy, 20, a student of Electronics and Communication at the School of Engineering, CUSAT, who lost her life in a tragic stampede at the University’s tech fest on Saturday has plunged the community of Chavittunatakam afficianados in Kochi into gloom.

“She has been part of the group of artistes, who have tried to popularise the art form,” said veteran Chavittuanatakam trainer and guru Britto Vincent in a message.

She hails from a family of illustrious Chavittunatakam artistes. She is granddaughter of Georgekutty Aasan and daughter of Aasan Roy Georgekutty, who has been at the forefront of a broad-based effort to make the art form more popular and acceptable to the new generation, Mr. Brittonadded.

The art form is popular along the coastal regions of Central Kerala and has strong roots in the old forms of Tamil drama with themes being drawn mostly from Christian background though of late other local stories and myths have found their way to the stage through these presentations.

Ann Rift has been a much-appreciated and loved part of the Kurumbathuruthu Chavittunataka Kala Samithi.

