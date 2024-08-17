ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains up for The Hindu Home Expo and NRI Fest

Published - August 17, 2024 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

The expo, featuring over 100 K-RERA-registered properties at special prices, coincides with the NRI season and will be on till August 18

The Hindu Bureau

Uma Thomas, MLA, inaugurates The Hindu Home Expo and NRI Fest at LuLu Mall in Kochi on August 16. Jayadeep Narasimham, Senior GM (Sales), CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.; Ajay Kumar Singh, Deputy GM, Canara Bank; Kiran Joshy, Assistant Vice President and Kerala Business Head, The Hindu; and S. Anandan, Chief of Bureau and Deputy Editor, The Hindu, are seen. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The 7th edition of The Hindu Home Expo and NRI Fest began on Friday at LuLu Mall Atrium, Edappally, under the auspices of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

The expo that coincides with the NRI season will be on till August 18, Sunday. Featured at the expo are more than 100 K-RERA-registered properties at special prices, including apartments and villas located across Kochi, in the price range of ₹45 lakh to ₹8 crore, by over a dozen prominent builders. Banks too have put up stalls, offering loans at competitive interest rates. The event is being presented by CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. and is powered by Canara Bank.

Inaugurating the expo, Uma Thomas, MLA, said it would help aspiring home buyers, by arraying under one umbrella stalls put up by prominent builders and banks. “I also hope that this would particularly benefit people on the lookout for a home in Thrikkakara, my constituency, which has the maximum number of apartments in Kerala within a specific area. Another 17,000 IT professionals and others are shortly set to join IT firms in the locale,” she said.

The expo aims to enable people to purchase quality homes at affordable rates, said Kiran Joshi, Assistant Vice President and Kerala Business Head of The Hindu Group, adding that the 2023 expo had received very good response.

S. Anandan, Chief of Bureau and Deputy Editor of The Hindu, presided.

The others who were present include Jayadeep Narasimham, Senior GM (Sales) of CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., and Ajay Kumar Singh, Deputy GM of Canara Bank.

Sources in K-RERA said there was an increase of 32.70% in registrations in the State in 2023 as compared to registrations in 2022. Thus, a total of 211 new projects were registered in 2023, vis a vis 159 in 2022.

The major highlights of the expo include offer of special rates from builders, reduced bank interest rates, and convenient shopping time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, site visits are arranged from the venue. Apart from CREDAI members who are the major participants, other leading builders too have showcased their properties.

As many as four leading banks are offering attractive home loan schemes at specially reduced rates for visitors to the expo, providing the right opportunity for home buyers.

The participating builders include Buildown, Casadel Builders, Confident Group, Desai Homes, Kent Constructions, Networth Prop, PB Homes, Provident, Redporch Nest, SFS Homes, Skyline and Veegaland Homes, while the participating banks are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, PNB, and South Indian Bank.

The home expo attracted over 1,200 footfalls on the day, and 400-plus registrations.

