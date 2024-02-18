Curtail wild animal population, protect people from attacks, say bishops

February 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, demanded that the government not make light of the increasing wild animal attacks on people. There have been 55,839 wild animal attacks on humans in the past eight years. Forest department statistics also show that 910 people lost their lives to wild animal attacks in the same period. As years go by, the number and intensity of attacks have increased.

Several instances have been reported from Wayanad district. Three people have lost their lives in a fortnight and these are unparalleled incidents, said the bishops in a statement here on Sunday.

Wild animals like tiger, elephant, bear, and wild boars frequently enter human habitations and create dangerous situations for people and property. These incidents are now frequent not only in the vicinity of forested areas but also in areas far away from these vulnerable places, the statement added.

The bishops demanded that the Forest department refrain from suppressing protests. If the department is unable to contain the wild animals, a law should be brought about allowing people to shoot them. They also said that the number of wild animals should be curtailed in keeping with the carrying capacity of the forests.

Those injured in wild animal attacks are unable to earn their livelihood. Many have lost their property too. In these cases, adequate compensation should be paid without delay. The bishops also extended support and condolences to families of those who died in wild animal attacks.

