Curfew to be imposed in Fort Kochi-Thoppumpady areas

The district recorded 70 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, of which 64 persons acquired the disease through local transmission and six persons arrived from outside the State. Seven cases were reported from Fort Kochi and Palluruthy areas.

A curfew, like the one in the Aluva cluster, would be imposed in the Fort Kochi area, Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar told the media here. About 56 positive cases had been reported from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Thoppumpady areas, he said.

The region, comprising about 20 divisions of the corporation, is a major area of concern considering the density of the population and the living conditions. Since residents of the area live in close proximity, primary contacts of the patients are likely to be shifted to a quarantine centre and the Kochi Corporation has been directed to set up adequate facilities. The maximum number of cases were reported from divisions two, three and 20 of the corporation, he said. Mobile units will be deployed to intensify testing.

A 66-year-old and 87-year-old have tested positive at a convent in Koonammavu, while a 63-year-old has tested positive at a convent in Choornikkara. A convent in Kottuvally, where three nuns had tested positive, would be converted into a first-line treatment centre, the Minister said.

According to Kunnathunad panchayat officials, a 74-year-old from Pallikkara who died late on Sunday, tested positive for the disease on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital after showing symptoms earlier. Two of his family members had tested positive and were receiving treatment, they said.

A 40-year-old motor vehicle inspector who is a resident of Thammanam, and his 37-year-old wife, a pharmacist, have tested positive. Residents of a house that the inspector had visited for vehicle-document related matters, had been asked to go into quarantine, corporation officials said.

Two health workers have tested positive – a 53-year-old sanitation worker at the District Hospital in Aluva and a 31-year-old staff member from Alappuzha working at a private hospital.

One person from Chellanam has tested positive. Four persons from Sreemoolanagaram have also been infected besides five persons from Kavalangad.

The source of infection of four patients remains unknown – a patient each from Elamkunnapuzha, Vazhakulam, Kochi and Fort Kochi.

With about 50 positive cases being reported from Kalamassery, Edappally and Cheranalloor in the past few days, strict regulations would be enforced in the area, the Minister said.

As many as 83 persons recovered from the disease and 799 patients are being treated. A total of 588 samples were sent for testing.