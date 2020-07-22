Curfew to be imposed in Aluva municipality and nearby areas

A curfew will be imposed in the Aluva municipality and nearby panchayats of Choornikkara, Edathala, Karumaloor, Chengamanad, Kadunagalloor, Alangad and Keezhmad from Wednesday midnight onwards.

Strict restrictions on movement will apply to the entire area which will be treated as one large cluster. Wholesale shops would be allowed to remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and retail stores selling essentials would be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

These restrictions will not apply to medical stores.

The Ernakulam Rural police have further tightened measures in the Aluva cluster. Pickets would be erected and more teams would be deployed on the streets to detect violation of lockdown and curfew, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Directive to hospitals

The District Collector has issued directions to private hospitals to resume all functions and departments from Thursday onwards. The order comes after departments of some private hospitals had to be closed when staff members tested positive or came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Directives were issued to private hospitals that have testing facilities for the virus, to make arrangements to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients rather than shift them to the Government Medical College Hospital.

All hospitals were directed to disinfect their premises thrice a day.

The Collector has also issued a standard operating procedure for private hospitals to keep them prepared to deal with COVID positive patients. This includes a triage system to separate patients with COVID symptoms or contacts of patients, and fast-tracking the consultation of such patients. Private hospitals are also required to identify spaces to admit suspected COVID patients.

FLTCs

A total of 3,752 beds have been set up at 72 first-line treatment centres for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

Containment zones

Ward 8 of Pindimana panchayat, ward 12 of Kunnathunad panchayat and ward 4 of Marady panchayat were declared containment zones.