Curbs on vehicular movement through Cusat campus from November 1

October 25, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Vehicular movement will be restricted on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus from November 1.

The move is part of the Syndicate’s decision to construct a compound wall for the campus. The entry of vehicles, except two- and three-wheelers, from Payyappilly Junction and the open air auditorium side will be restricted from November 1. The vehicles of varsity staff and students should have the sticker issued by the authorities for entry and parking. They should also wear identity cards. Vehicles without stickers will not be permitted to park on the campus. Each sticker will cost ₹25.

Visitors will have to enter their names and contact addresses in the register kept at the security counters at Payappilly Junction and open air auditorium. Entry to the varsity’s gymnasium, student amenity centre, sports arena, and park will be restricted to students and staff members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cusat authorities said on Monday that the implementation of the proposal to regulate traffic had been pending for long. Unauthorised parking of vehicles had caused safety and security issues on the campus. The decision to set up a compound wall had also met with inordinate delay.

A meeting called by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries and MLA representing Kalamassery, had reached a consensus on regulating traffic movement as there were multiple entry points to the campus. “We are not blocking entry to outsiders but directing their vehicles through the ring road and the entry point from behind the sports ground,” the authorities said.

However, the area committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has opposed the move. The movement of residents in the areas through the campus cannot be restricted. The committee has requested the intervention of the District Collector to address their concerns as pedestrian ways through the campus were in existence for long, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.