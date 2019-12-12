Kochi

Curbs on timing for tipper lorries

Considering the increasing traffic of tipper lorries and the danger they pose to vehicles carrying schoolchildren, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has revised the schedule restricting their movement along roads in the district.

As per the direction issued by RTA, tipper lorries will now have to stay away from roads between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Till now, the restriction was between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 5 p.m, which was more in tune with the timing of the operation of government schools alone. The police had approached RTA with a request for revising the schedule citing, among other things, early start and closing of academic sessions by the CBSE and private schools.

