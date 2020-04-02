Curbs on goods carriers lifted

The Wayanad district administration lifted the restrictions imposed on vehicles transporting essential goods through the check-posts on the Kerala-Karnataka borders on Wednesday.

‘There is no need of securing passes issued by the authorities concerned for goods vehicles to cross the two check-posts at Bavali and Muthanga from Wednesday,” said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

The goods truck drivers who crossed the borders would not be kept under observation after each trip to the State. Such a decision was taken to expedite goods movements to the State, she said.

All steps have been taken to ensure the supply of chickenfeed in the district. One hundred tonnes of chickenfeed would be brought from Erode soon, she said.

Ms. Abdulla directed the Animal Husbandry Department to supply the feed to the farmers. Vehicles would be provided by the district administration for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the Milma and other milk cooperative societies to train dairy farmers in making value-added products to utilise excess milk.

The prohibition orders clamped by the district administration have been extended till April 15, Ms. Abdulla said.