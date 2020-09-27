Curbs hit distribution of worksheet to students

KOCHI

27 September 2020 01:04 IST

The worsening pandemic situation has affected the distribution of worksheets for evaluation of the online learning process among students in lower primary sections in Ernakulam.

The Education department had entrusted the Sarva Shiksha Kerala with the task of providing the forms at the doorsteps of the students in view of the pandemic crisis. The worksheets have been distributed as a continuation of the evaluation of the online learning modules offered to the students through the Victers channel and YouTube.

With the number of positive cases going up, the block resource persons and representatives of various schools in the district have not been able to initiate the distribution of worksheets. They have not been able to provide them among students in containment zones as entry has been restricted, said senior officials of the Education department.

Advertising

Advertising

The block resource persons and school authorities have sought the help of Accredited Social Health Activists in distributing the worksheets. They have also requested the cooperation of elected representatives in each ward. The collection of the filled-in worksheets also remains a challenge with the increase in the number of positive cases and restrictions imposed in the containment zones.

The worksheets were printed at the Centre for Advanced Printing and Training. It is available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada.