Curbs for Makam Thozhal

KOCHI

26 February 2021 00:51 IST

District Collector S. Suhas has issued guidelines for Chottanikkara Makam Thozhal which will be held on Friday.

Darshan is allowed between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. where devotees should be restricted to just 15 persons in a 100 sq metre area at a time. Markings should be made to ensure social distancing of devotees. The lines should be separated by a two-metre distance. Volunteers must regulate people seeking darshan, which should be limited to 120 devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil) in an hour.

Thermal scanning is mandatory and children below 10 years, people aged above 60, people with illnesses, symptoms and pregnant women are not allowed. Since there is no virtual queue, those with COVID-19 negative certificate obtained within 48 hours will get priority.

Those under observation for COVID-19 should not seek darshan and those from other States should produce COVID-19 negative certificate obtained within 24 hours before the darshan.