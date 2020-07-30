Curbs at four large COVID-19 clusters in Ernakulam to continue

Kochi

30 July 2020 20:15 IST

Stringent COVID-19 regulations imposed in Aluva, Keezhmad, Chellanam and Fort Kochi clusters in Ernakulam will continue to check the spread of the disease.

The situation in Fort Kochi, where curfew had been imposed, continued to be worse, said Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Thursday. Fifty-four persons had been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Fort Kochi. The sale of essentials and other items would be permitted only till 2 p.m. Restrictions at Aluva would continue while the spread of the disease in the Chellanam cluster was witnessing a decline, he said.

Ernakulam has four large clusters and 10 micro clusters in 44 local bodies. As per official data, 75% of those tested positive in the district are under the age category of 10-60 years while those above 60 years comprise 18% of those affected while children below 10 years constitute seven per cent of those tested positive.

Asymptomatic persons are being taken care of in 10 first-line treatment centres. Carmel Convent in Aluva has also been converted into a first-level treatment centre. People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can contact three helplines set up at the District Medical office. These include 0484-2360702; 2360802; and 2360902.

Five critical

Five persons tested positive for the virus are remaining critically ill at the Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam. They include a 53-year-old resident of Kunnukara, who was admitted with pneumonia on July 13; an 80-year-old woman from North Paravur admitted on July 26; a 69-year-old Kuttumassery resident; a 60-year-old Elamakkara resident, who was shifted from a private hospital on Thursday; and a 71-year-old Kadungalloor resident, shifted from a private hospital in Aluva on July 27 following high blood pressure and asthma.

The medical college has expanded its facilities in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district. The number of beds at the intensive care unit and ventilators has been increased. The new COVID-ICU has 40 beds with ventilator support. The hospital is now equipped with 75 ventilators. Facilities for image transfer, two dialysis units, blood gas analyser, video laryngoscopy, ultra sound, and digital x-ray are some of the other facilities available at the intensive care unit, according to an official release.

The hospital has facility for providing plasma therapy treatment to critically-ill patients. The ongoing efforts are being coordinated through the Health Department’s e-health software.