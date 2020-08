KOCHI

27 August 2020 23:03 IST

Two low-lying culverts that cause flooding in Kareethodu canal located on the eastern side of Palarivattom-Vyttila NH Bypass will be rebuilt at a cost of ₹1.84 crore allotted from the constituency fund of P.T. Thomas, MLA.

They are located at Pulluparambu and Kadupath.

