Kochi

Culverts to be rebuilt

Two low-lying culverts that cause flooding in Kareethodu canal located on the eastern side of Palarivattom-Vyttila NH Bypass will be rebuilt at a cost of ₹1.84 crore allotted from the constituency fund of P.T. Thomas, MLA.

They are located at Pulluparambu and Kadupath.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:04:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/culverts-to-be-rebuilt/article32459576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story