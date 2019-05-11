Cultural meet of bankers today

For a day, over 400 bankers from across the State will take a break from their routine lives amid numbers to give expression to their talents.

A cultural meet of bankers will be staged at YMCA Hall, Aluva, on Saturday in connection with the second annual meet of Talented Bankers, a Facebook community comprising members drawn from all commercial banks operating in the State.

The cultural fete will showcase caricaturists, dancers, magicians, mimicry artists, painters and photographers among bankers.

The cultural meet will be held between 9 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.