Cultural fete at Bhavan’s

Pratheeksha, the annual cultural event organised by Plus One students of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, will be held in the school on Tuesday. Actor Rachna Narayanankutty will inaugurate the event at 8.40 a.m. Various CBSE schools in and around the city will participate.

