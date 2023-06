June 14, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Film actor Ramesh Pisharady will inaugurate the district cultural fest of Kerala Brahmana Sabha at Ernakulam Grama Jana Sabha Samooha Kalyana mandapam on Friday at 5 p.m. The fest featuring competitions in various dance forms, singing, and percussion will conclude on Sunday.