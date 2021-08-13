CUK to set up medicinal botanical garden

The department of plant science at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) is establishing a medicinal botanical garden and a garden of edible fruits. Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu inaugurated the project.

The garden is being set up as part of the Kasaragod Botanical Garden and Research Centre (KBGRC) proposed on the campus. Ten acres have been set aside for the botanical garden.

The Vice Chancellor said the proposed facilities would be of immense benefit to plant science students and researchers. The campus is a storehouse of medicinal and rare wild fruits, he added. The university is also in the process of implementing projects such as a mini forest and a tree adoption scheme. KBGRC Director Prof. K. Arunkumar was present on the occasion.