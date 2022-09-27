CSML’s functioning pathetic, says Hibi Eden

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, was highly critical of the functioning of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) at a meeting convened here on Tuesday to assess work done in Kochi using Central funds.

Terming the agency’s functioning “pathetic”, he said it was not adhering to norms of spending funds. Mr. Eden was particularly critical of the agency not allotting ₹50 crore needed to dismantle the KSRTC’s dilapidated bus stand in the city and to build a new one (at Karikkamury). The agency was also not allotting funds to build an automated multi-tier parking lot at the High Court.

He further alleged that CSML was turning a blind eye to projects proposed by him and Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod, and that such an attitude would seriously dampen the development of the city.