CSML’s functioning pathetic, says Hibi Eden

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 27, 2022 23:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, was highly critical of the functioning of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) at a meeting convened here on Tuesday to assess work done in Kochi using Central funds.

Terming the agency’s functioning “pathetic”, he said it was not adhering to norms of spending funds. Mr. Eden was particularly critical of the agency not allotting ₹50 crore needed to dismantle the KSRTC’s dilapidated bus stand in the city and to build a new one (at Karikkamury). The agency was also not allotting funds to build an automated multi-tier parking lot at the High Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further alleged that CSML was turning a blind eye to projects proposed by him and Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod, and that such an attitude would seriously dampen the development of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app