‘CSML work disfiguring Fort Kochi’

Renovation work at Vasco Square in Fort Kochi under the Cochin Smart Mission programme.

KOCHI

07 September 2020 23:52 IST

Streets, buildings getting irreversibly damaged: residents

A section of residents and heritage enthusiasts of Fort Kochi have termed many ongoing road renovation and drainage works undertaken by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) as being contrary to heritage norms.

“As permanent residents and stakeholders of the heritage town, we were proud and excited when in 2015 the news came that Kochi city was ranked fifth in the Smart Cities Challenge of the Central Government. But as the project is being rolled out, our hopes are turning into a nightmare where all of us fear that the precious heritage characteristics of the locale, evolved over centuries and are its unique selling points, are being permanently destroyed due to the ongoing works. Drains are being built even in place where there is no water-logging,” said former Mayor K.J. Sohan.

“Today, we feel pained to see the unique streets and lanes being laid with cement tiles and in the process, the street levels are raised by over a foot, resulting in water flowing into compounds on either side which have centuries’ old laterite and lime buildings, whose walls are over a metres in width. The walls get irreversibly damaged when water seeps in. The trees that are many centuries old, the vast open spaces and the quaint street scapes are all being affected by the ‘vandalism’ being done in the name of making this historic town ‘Smart’,” reads a mass memorandum being readied to take up the issue with authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kochi Corporation and the State government had declared this as a heritage town 30 years ago and formed the Art and Heritage Commission,with the mandate to conserve the town’s heritage. “We together appeal to you to treat this as an SOS call and immediately put a stop to the works being carried out and a team of experts must take a relook at the whole project,” stakeholders have said.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Alex Thomas, a tour guide, who organised heritage walks. “The heritage zone does not need undue modernisation. Rather, focus must be given to ensure cleanliness of the beachfront and heritage streets. ,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, sources in CSML said they had gone ahead with the works after getting approval from the Corporation Council. Engineers of the civic body too were present when plans were finalised. “We hope to address the concerns at a meeting shortly,” they said.