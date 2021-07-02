CSML urged to expedite projects

KOCHI

02 July 2021 01:58 IST

Forum calls upon the agency to develop more smart roads in Kochi

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) must make up for lost time and expedite the implementation of its various projects, while at the same time hold regular meetings with ward councillors to ensure time-bound completion of its infra projects in the city hub and in West Kochi, members of City Level Advisory Forum (CLAF) of CSML said at its fourth meeting here on Thursday.

While extending their wholehearted support for successful completion of projects, CLAF sought the completion of all road and other projects as per schedule, since several works suffered delay owing to reasons, including the pandemic. CLAF members appreciated CSML developing Abraham Madamakal Road into a smart road and called upon the agency to elevate all roads to that level.

They said taking up the sewerage project (STP plant in West Kochi) at the envisaged location might not be practical, considering the situation (opposition from the locality) and proposed that a joint meeting be planned to decide the way forward. It was also suggested that the funds with CSML under the canal rejuvenation scheme could be transferred to Operation Breakthrough, to dredge and clean Mullassery Canal and Rameswaram Calvathy Canal. CSML could explore replacing non-starter projects with new ones for the improvement of city infrastructure and to provide smart solutions to citizens. After a detailed study, such initiatives must be discussed before being finalised, they said, according to an official press release.

Advertising

Advertising

The team was unanimous in stating that conducting regular interactions with people’s representatives will help the speedy resolution of local issues.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the progress of various projects and the issues faced during their implementation. The project progress report on activities of CSML was released at the meeting.

District Collector S. Suhas thanked CSML for the infrastructure support in the form of the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre and the oxygen war room for COVID-containment measures.

CSML chief executive officer Jafar Malik said major road works in Kochi would be completed by September, and the renovation of the Marine Drive walkway would be completed in a fortnight. Smart road projects in Fort Kochi were affected by the poor performance of the contracting firm, following which its services were terminated. Ongoing works at the Mattancherry hospital will be completed by December 2021, while foundation works for Syed Mohammed Bridge and Calvathy School are in progress.

The Ernakulam Market rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by July 2021, and the tender for the new market building will be awarded this month, he added.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod and K.J. Maxi, MLAs, Aishwarya Dongre, DCP; and A.S. Naizam, Corporation Secretary, were present.