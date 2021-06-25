CSML to set up smart electricity meters in city

Replacement of meters will not lead to change in existing tariff

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is setting up 26,000 ‘smart electricity meters’ in the city.

These are being installed in homes in divisions 1 to 5, and 62, 66, and 67 of the Kochi Corporation. A total of 8,039 meters have already been installed. CSML is replacing existing meters with the smart ones for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), in the first such project for the State.

There will be no change in the existing tariff even if the meter is replaced. Consumers will be able to gather meter readings on their own and can monitor consumption regularly. The smart meter can be connected to the consumer’s phone number, and an application will be launched for the purpose.

Meter readers can get readings without visiting homes, and it will ensure that bills can be generated even if houses are locked up, or meter readers are unable to visit due to infections or natural disasters, said a release from CSML.

Through the system, consumers can also be alerted when the meter is not functioning properly. Reasons for a higher bill amount can be explained through the system, and complaints and disruptions can be resolved effectively, the release added.