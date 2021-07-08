CSML to set up digital, learning infrastructures in 33 schools

KOCHI

08 July 2021 00:22 IST

Digital library, she gym, and science park among projects

The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will provide about ₹36.6 lakh to step up digital and learning infrastructures in 33 schools in Ernakulam under its “Padavukal” project in association with the General Education Department.

The schools under the area based development region of the Smart City Mission, Kochi, will receive the benefit. It included government and aided schools in divisions 1 to 5 of West Kochi and divisions 62, 66 and 67 in the central area of the city.

“The distribution of 146 tablets in the select schools will be held within two weeks. The beneficiary list and implementation of the initiative is being undertaken by the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam,” said Jafar Malik, Chief Executive Officer of CSML.

The other infra facilities listed under the project include digital library in four schools, “she gym” in three schools, multi-indoor game zone and science park. Mr. Malik said that education was among the modules under the Smart City Mission. “The decision to focus on e-learning was taken in view of the online education amidst the pandemic situation. These facilities will be set up within four months,” he said.

The four schools that will have digital library include Govt. HSS, Central Kalvathy;, Govt. Girl’s HSS, Mattancherry; SRV Govt Model HSS, Ernakulam; and Govt Girl’s HSS, Ernakulam.

The “she gym” will be set up in St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam; Govt. Girl’s HSS, Mattancherry; and Fathima GHS, Fort Kochi. The science park will be established at the Govt. UP School, Ernakulam, while the multi indoor game zone will be set up at Govt. Girls’ HSS, Ernakulam.