CSML to provide ₹12 crore for construction of KSRTC bus stand at Karikkamury

April 01, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamury, where the new bus stand will come up, will be handed over to Vyttila Mobility Hub Society; in return, KSRTC will get land worth the same value at Vyttila Mobility Hub

The Hindu Bureau

The KSRTC’s main bus stand in Ernakulam. The agency was under fire for the inordinate delay in relocating the bus stand and in redeveloping the premises of the existing facility. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A stand for KSRTC and private buses will be built at Karikkamury on the southern side of the KSRTC’s Ernakulam bus stand, it was decided at the director board meeting of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) that was held here on Saturday.

CSML will provide ₹12 crore to build the bus stand on premises which are less prone to waterlogging than the existing stand. The land owned by the KSRTC at Karikkamury, where the new bus stand will come up, will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS). In return, the KSRTC will be given land worth the same value at the Vyttila Mobility Hub, said an official press release.

The proposed bus stand at Karikkamury will bring the bus stand and Ernakulam Junction railway station closer. It will have waiting area for passengers and toilets, among other amenities. CSML will hand over ₹12 crore to the Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC). A meeting of the city-level advisory forum that was held in this regard was attended by Hibi Eden, MP, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, and representatives of KSCC, private bus operators, police, and the Motor Vehicles department. The views of more people’s representatives will be heard in the coming days.

The KSRTC was under fire for the inordinate delay in relocating the bus stand and in redeveloping the premises of the existing dilapidated bus stand.

The board meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy also decided to set apart ₹6.35 crore for an astro turf at Maharaja’s College ground. A firm under the Sports department will be vested with the task of constructing it. The meeting further cleared ₹7.50 crore for procuring modern machinery as in Chennai to prevent flooding in the city.

