CSML to invite proposals for Streets for People Challenge

Kochi among 113 cities to register for the initiative

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), in an attempt to make people-friendly streets, will invite suggestions from the public for Streets for People Challenge.

CSML will represent Kochi to create a flagship walking initiative in Kochi with focus on place-making, liveability, and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood. The challenge aims to re-imagine the streets as public spaces which are also economically-friendly, safe and children-friendly, said a communication.

Kochi is one of the 113 cities to have registered for the Streets for People Challenge, an initiative of Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The India Programme of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy is the knowledge partner of the Smart Cities Mission in conducting the challenge and guiding cities through it.

The registered cities will implement quick, innovative and low-cost interventions to make their cities walkable, with focus on place-making and liveability. Community engagement is a key component of the challenge, and its success depends on active coordination between the city and its citizens. To ensure this transformation, Kochi is committed to working with its citizens as it develops and implements the proposals. CSML is seeking support from civil society organisations, educational institutions, and local practitioners as they develop and implement their pilot interventions and scale up plans.

See details at: https://smartnet.niua.org/indiastreetchallenge/support-your-city-2/

The Challenge comprises two stages. Stage 1 runs until February 2021. The potential locations for the flagship project may include streets and public spaces around transit hubs, heritage zones, commercial streets, market areas, recreational corridors, or any zone with high footfall. CSML has started the citizen perception survey.