CSML to give ₹10 cr. for work on canals

Projects to restore the city’s canals and mend waterlogging issues will receive funding of ₹10 crore under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The decision was taken at a recent CSML board meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, who is also CSML chairman.

For work pending under the second phase of Operation Breakthrough and for waterlogging-alleviation measures suggested in a report prepared by Esteem Developers, ₹10 crore would be set aside from CSML funds, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

A CSML spokesperson said the funds would be utilised for work to be implemented immediately in the Mullassery canal and Rameswaram-Kalvathy canal areas. A total of ₹42 crore had already been set aside under CSML’s canal rejuvenation project, they said. The ₹10 crore would be allocated from those funds.

Additional funds could also be made available under CSML for a comprehensive proposal to deal with waterlogging in the Mullassery canal area, the Mayor said. “A detailed project report for the Mullassery canal will be prepared soon. Funding from foreign agencies was initially suggested for the project, but since that might take time to seek, funds might be made available from CSML to implement the project at the earliest,” he said. The proposals are to be presented before the corporation council at a special council meeting that the Mayor plans on holding soon.

CSML also had a pending project for the Rameswaram-Kalvathy canal, he said.

Other projects

CSML will partially fund the construction of the first Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing tower for landless residents of Thuruthy. A sum of ₹21 crore will be made available to the Kochi Corporation for completion of the tower, in phases, as and when construction progresses.

A meeting would be held with the District Collector, Mayor and people’s representatives to discuss an upcoming sewage treatment plant in West Kochi, that failed to take off after residents in the area raised apprehensions, said a release.